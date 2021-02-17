North Carolina lawmakers finalize in-person instruction mandate

State lawmakers put together a mandate for school divisions around North Carolina to begin offering daily, in-person instruction to K-12 students.

The House’s vote on Wednesday approved the compromise measure with the Senate, which voted for the same bill Tuesday.

The measure now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has been opposed to the mandate and has been trying to persuade schools to open, rather than forcing them.

Cooper can veto the bill or it could become law.