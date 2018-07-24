RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly is back at work less than a month after lawmakers adjourned because Republicans want to decide on the names for the proposed constitutional amendments on ballots this fall.

The legislature began a special session Tuesday. They plan to take up legislation to put short titles on each of the six amendments.

That job is supposed to be done by a three-member panel that includes Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Attorney General Josh Stein, both Democrats. But Republican lawmakers say they don't trust the panel to avoid outside pressure to politicize the titles. Gov. Roy Cooper and other Democrats argue Republicans just want to conceal what exactly the amendments would do.

Republican legislators also are weighing whether to consider legislation addressing the upcoming judicial elections.

