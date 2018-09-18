WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a North Carolina man who they say posted online threats about killing students at an elementary school next to his home.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports 33-year-old Arthur Vladimir Kochetkov of Wake Forest is charged with communicating threats. A warrant says Kochetkov's Facebook post said "he's done amassed an army big enough to slaughter all your Wake Forest kids in their local playground."

The school's principal told parents in a letter the Wake County school system is paying for an armed off-duty officer to patrol the campus. A sheriff's deputy was stationed at the school in June after Kochetkov was charged with trespassing, which triggered a campus lockdown.

Kochetkov is jailed on a $10,000 secured bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

