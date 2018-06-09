SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is charged with murder in the death of his 7-week-old son, whom prosecutors say died in the time it took his mother to fix a bottle.

The Shelby Star reports 22-year-old Stephen Eugene Moore III of Shelby appeared in court Thursday on charges of killing Sincere Emmanuel Moore.

Court reports indicate the infant's mother left him with his father while she prepared a bottle for the crying child on Monday. District Attorney Sally Kirby-Turner said Thursday that when the mother returned, the infant was having trouble breathing.

The boy died Tuesday. Kirby-Turner said doctors found several injuries, including a broken leg and a lacerated liver.

Moore said in court Thursday that his son's death has devastated him.

