N.C. man charged with manslaughter in 2-year-old son's death

A news release says detectives determined 2-year-old Amor Cureton gained access to an unsecured firearm and discharged it, fatally injuring himself.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina’s largest city say a man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 2-year-old son, who located his father’s gun and shot himself.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Antonio Thomas Cureton was arrested Sunday and sits in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

