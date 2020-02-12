North Carolina man found dead in Virginia river identified

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said it didn't find any signs of foul play after a man was found dead in the Smith River in Virginia.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Authorities have identified the North Carolina man whose body was found floating in Virginia's Smith River.

The Martinsville Bulletin reported Tuesday that the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke used DNA analysis to identify the remains of Edward Harrison Ariail.

Ariail, 67, was from High Point and suffered from dementia. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said there were no apparent signs of foul play or homicide.

No cause of death has been released.