WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man who drove without a license the wrong way on a highway has been sentenced to at least 13 years in prison for a wreck that killed a woman last year.



The Winston-Salem Journal reported that 28-year-old Roberto Jose Lemus Martinez pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Tuesday to second-degree murder, felony serious injury by motor vehicle and several other charges.



Eighty-year-old Dollie Jean Lawrence High died after the wreck on U.S. 52 on June 15, 2017.



Police said the Winston-Salem man drove 70 mph (113 kph) for 4 miles (6 kilometers) on the wrong side of the highway, passing three exits before hitting the car in which High was a passenger.



Martinez was sentenced to between 13 years and nearly 17 years in prison.

