Cooper encourages schools to end mask mandates

Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and governments in North Carolina to end their mask mandates, citing widespread vaccinate availability and dropping COVID metrics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end mask mandates Thursday, citing widespread vaccine availability and decreasing COVID-19 metrics statewide.

"The last couple of months, omicron overran the nation quickly," Cooper said. "Now, just about as fast as the numbers peaked, they're falling. This variant is clearly more contagious, yet generally causes less severe illness, particularly to people who are vaccinated and boosted. And now people know how to gauge their level of risk and best protect themselves."

Cooper's recommendation comes one day after Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously voted to drop the county's indoor mask mandate. The updated guidance also comes less than a week after the Department of Health and Human Services made major changes to its COVID-19 safety measures for schools.

"We've relied on local school boards and governments and local public health officials to make good decisions," Cooper said. "I am grateful for local officials who have done amazing work to protect children and save lives under difficult circumstances."

Ford Porter, the communications director for Gov. Cooper's office, tweeted Thursday morning that Cooper would "encourage ending local mask mandates," explaining the governor's office and state health officials have evaluated safety measures based on what was needed at the moment.

Throughout the pandemic we’ve continually evaluated safety measures to know what’s needed at that moment. Given declining numbers & available vaccines, the Governor will encourage ending local mask mandates. #ncpol — Ford Porter (@FordPorter1) February 17, 2022

NCDHHS said schools no longer need to trace contacts of individual cases, citing a large number of asymptomatic cases and more access to at-home tests. State leaders also said students or staff exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to stay home before returning to school as long as they don't have symptoms.

One change that wasn't included? Mask guidance. Currently, North Carolina districts are allowed to make their own mask policies. The only requirement is they must vote on those policies each month, according to state law. Several districts in the Charlotte area have recently voted to make masks optional. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools voted on Feb. 8 to keep masks mandatory. The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22.

A new bill filed in the General Assembly would give North Carolina parents the ability to opt out of student mask mandates for their children. House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican from Cleveland County, issued a statement saying "parents, not politicians" should make those decisions for their children.

