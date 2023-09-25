NC Medicaid expansion to start Dec. 1, Gov. Cooper announces

Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday that Medicaid expansion will go live on Dec. 1 of this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. — More medical coverage is headed to hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday that Medicaid expansion will go live on Dec. 1 of this year.

This will provide free health insurance for those who are considered living in poverty.

During a press conference on Monday, the Governor and Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement.

“Finally expanding Medicaid in North Carolina is a monumental achievement that will extend health insurance to people who need it,” said Gov. Cooper. “This means better health care, including those with mental health and substance use disorders, hope for rural hospitals struggling to stay open and billions of dollars for our economy. This action is long overdue, and we aren’t wasting a moment in beginning enrollment in North Carolina.”

This comes after lawmakers approved the new state budget.

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina will increase the eligible population to adults aged 19-64 with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level on Oct. 1. The expansion gives healthcare coverage to single individuals making under $20,000 a year. A family of three earning under $34,000 combined will now be eligible. Beneficiaries will get care the same way as existing Medicaid beneficiaries and be eligible for the same comprehensive benefits and copays as other non-disabled adults in Medicaid.

Leaders briefly considered removing Medicaid expansion from the budget and tying it to expand gambling as a separate bill.

The Governor stated that North Carolina is one of 41 states that has expanded Medicaid since it was authorized in 2014, though state legislators delayed enrollment until the passage of the state budget.