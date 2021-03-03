North Carolina marks one year since first reported COVID-19 case

Health experts say the stress of the pandemic has greatly increased anxiety and depression.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday marked one year since we learned of the first COVID-19 case in North Carolina.

The pandemic has impacted everything from work to social life, and so much in between. The mental strain of coronavirus has also been impacting people physically and emotionally.

A year ago, people were getting sick with a mysterious virus that would change life as we know it. Infections began to rise, schools close, stay at home orders put in place.

"Staying home will save lives," North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in March of last year.

Then unemployment skyrocketed, businesses struggled, and thousands of people died.

"We have tremendous grief in this country," Robin Gurwitch, a Duke University professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences, said.

All these factors have taken a toll on our mental health.

"Everyone is feeling a lot worse," Duke professor in policy Anna Gassman-Pines said.

Mental and emotional struggles continue to weigh heavy on many. Health experts say the stress of the pandemic has greatly increased anxiety and depression. Substance abuse is also at a high.

"There is a crisis coming and it’s here," clinical psychologist Jennifer Plumb Vilardaga said.

These experts offered advice as we start to see a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine rollout.

They say to set a good routine, take care of yourself, and don't be afraid to get help through resources like telehealth.