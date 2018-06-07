DARE COUNTY, NC (WVEC) -- The Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested two people for trafficking heroin.

On July 3rd, 29-year-old Wesley Taylor Foster and 35-year-old Tina Michelle Davis were arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking of Heroin. Officials ended their investigation with a traffic stop. Police seized a large amount of heroin from the pair.

Both are still in jail and Foster has a $100,000 secured bond and Davis has a $75,000 secured bond.

Nags Head Police Department K-9 assisted in the case.

Dare County Narcotics Task Force is made up of Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Nags Head Police Department and the Kitty Hawk Police Department.

