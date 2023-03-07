North Carolina Democrats introduce legislation to reduce gun deaths

Democrats announced multiple bills they say would reduce gun violence and deaths statewide, including restrictions on certain firearms and new permit requirements.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of North Carolina Democrats introduced multiple gun safety bills Tuesday, including measures that would require purchase permits for rifles and allow law enforcement to destroy certain weapons seized from violent offenders or voluntarily surrendered to police.

State Reps. Marcia Morey (Durham), Julie von Haefen (Wake), Pricey Harrison (Guilford) and Sen. Natasha Marcus (Mecklenburg) announced four new bills designed to reduce gun violence and deaths across North Carolina. The lawmakers were joined by several other members of the General Assembly, as well as local law enforcement officials from across the state to unveil the measures.

"How long will it take us to stand up and do what's right?" Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin E. Miller said. "How long do we have to wait until one of our kids are killed or do we have to wait until it comes into our community and takes someone we know?"

"Common sense is not a common thing and with guns it's so true," Jones said. "Common sense is not a common thing. If we'd only apply common sense we could get the legislation passed."

House Bill 281, which was sponsored by Morey and Harrison, would authorize law enforcement to issue an "Extreme Risk Protection Order" that temporarily restricts any person's access to guns if there's any evidence that the person poses a danger or physical harm to themselves or others. The bill would also require a court order to seize any weapons, ammunition and gun permits the individual failed to surrender under an ERPO.

House Bill 284, which was introduced by Morey, would allow law enforcement agencies to destroy unclaimed firearms, weapons confiscated after conviction of certain crimes and firearms purchased by or voluntarily surrendered to police.

"We aren't going to move backwards," Morey said. "I hope and all our colleagues hope ... we demand that we get something to help save North Carolinian lives."

House Bill 283 would require a permit for the purchase of rifles in North Carolina. Gun owners who already have concealed handgun permits would be allowed to purchase weapons without obtaining a new permit, according to the bill.

The final bill, known as the "Gun Violence Prevention Act," introduced in the Senate by Marcus, would make significant changes to gun purchases in North Carolina. SB210 would require a permit to purchase any "assault weapon," defined as "any selective-fire firearm capable of semiautomatic or burst fire at the option of the user," or long gun, as well as require a 72-hour waiting period for any purchased weapons are delivered.

The bill would also ban the sale of rifles and assault weapons to people of a certain age. It would require anyone possessing a handgun or long gun to be at least 18, with assault weapons off-limits for anyone under 21.

The bill would also implement bans on bump stocks, require safe storage of firearms and limit the size of ammunition magazines to no more than 15 rounds.

Related Articles Gun safety advocates say NC gun purchase permit system is the gold standard, while others want to see it repealed

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts