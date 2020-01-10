North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis faces off in debate against challenger Cal Cunningham

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham are meeting for their third and final televised debate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the third time and final time this year, Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina will square off against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in a debate.

Thursday's debate is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed online through the Spectrum News app.

In previous debates, Tillis and Cunningham sparred over the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the timing of a presidential pick for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's successor on the United States Supreme Court.

Tillis is a former state House speaker who is seeking his second Senate term.

Cunningham once served in the legislature and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2010.

The outcome of their campaign in a closely divided North Carolina could determine which party controls the Senate in 2021.