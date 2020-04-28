North Carolina session marked by empty seats, stay-at-home opponents

Protesters stood outside the General Assembly session to demonstrate against the extended stay-at-home order Governor Cooper ordered.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly began its annual session by turning immediately to legislation to distribute COVID-19 federal relief funds amid unprecedented operating rules with social distancing in mind.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger gaveled in their floor sessions on Tuesday with only a few dozen legislators in attendance.

The chambers hope to pass legislation addressing the coronavirus by the end of the week.