North Carolina speedway owner offers 'Bubba Rope' for sale

DANBURY, N.C. — The owner of a North Carolina speedway advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on a social media marketplace page days after NASCAR found a noose in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace.

Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, advertised the rope in a pitch on Facebook Marketplace that read: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.’’