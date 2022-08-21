'It’s really a blessing' | NC teen aims to help kids in abusive situations

At just 13 years old, Isabella DiFiore began her very own service project.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — What began as a small idea grew to a greater cause. At just 13 years old Isabella DiFiore began her very own service project.

"I wanted to start it to help abused or neglected children," Isabella said.

So with the help of her mother, Isabella began finding resources to collaborate with. then she started working with Mitchell Community College—one of the first to offer her donations.

That’s how Bella’s Backpacks was formed.

"I am giving them a blanket, coloring book, colored pencils, crayons, toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush, a snack, and water bottle. just the necessities," Isabella said.

And those bags filled with the essentials are then donated to The Dove House—a child advocacy center based in Statesville.

"It’s really a blessing honestly because i hate that they have to be removed from such a bad home-- in the first place they were from a bad home, but luckily they’re getting the support and the help they need from the dove house," Isabella said.

So far, Isabella has delivered 91 backpacks to The Dove House and will be working on putting together more next week in hopes of delivering 20 since the Dove House sees an average of 20 kids a month ranging from elementary to high school-aged.

Isabella was also recently recognized for her work and given the impact award for her 7th-grade class.

In the new school year, she’s also starting a community service club to continue the mission to give back.

"A lot of the times the kids are very happy to get them. I'm just fortunate enough to have the resources and have the people to help me," she said.

