North Carolina wildfire causes Air Quality Alert, may impact Hampton Roads

At this time, we don't know exactly how the fire started, but we do know that as of yesterday it had impacted nearly 2,000 acres.

Example video title will go here for this video

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate wildfire that aired on March 21, 2022.

Officials with the National Park Service are currently battling a wildfire in Hyde County, which is on the Inner Banks of North Carolina.

That's five miles east of Rodanthe on Ferebee Road, according to a report from the National Interagency Coordination Center.

At this time, we don't know exactly how the fire started, but we do know that as of yesterday it had impacted nearly 2,000 acres.

That smoky smell permeating Hampton Roads this morning is from a wildfire 80 miles south in Hyde County, NC.



The fire has burned 1,900 acres and is 35% contained.@13NewsNow @13CraigMoeller pic.twitter.com/TpP7lruelY — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) June 30, 2022

The North Carolina Forest Service also reported that as of yesterday, the cost to put out this wildfire had already passed $300,000.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued an Air Quality alert for Hyde and its surrounding counties due to the smoke.

"Air quality is expected to reach code orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and means individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion," they wrote.

It's also possible that you may smell smoke across the Hampton Roads area as crews battle the blaze.