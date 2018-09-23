RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — At least three of North Carolina's wild horse herds on the Outer Banks have survived Hurricane Florence, but caretakers are still trying to account for one herd living on a hard-hit barrier island.

The News & Observer reports that the condition of the Shackleford Banks Herd was still unknown Sunday.

The president of the nonprofit Foundation for Shackleford Horses said the uninhabited island is still inaccessible, so it has been impossible to survey the entire herd of 118 horses. She said about 30 horses have been spotted so far, and all appeared to be healthy.

The Carolla, Rachel Carson Reserve and Cedar Island horse herds weathered the storm fine.

Staff members are planning to make trips to the island this week to check on the Shackleford Banks herd.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.