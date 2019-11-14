GASTON, N.C. — A Sheriff's deputy in Northampton County, North Carolina, died in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, the Sheriff's Office announced.

27-year-old Deputy Makeem Brooks was responding to a call of shots fired shortly after 11:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 158 West, near Garysburg.

Brooks died from his injuries.

He had been a deputy with the Sheriff's Office for about six months. In a Facebook post, Brooks was described as a "great deputy, who loved his job, was always eager to learn, always displayed a positive attitude, and very proactive."