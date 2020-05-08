Officials: 3,700 gallons of sewage spills in North Carolina

The city of Marion said in a news release the discharge happened at the Clinchfield sewer pump station when rainfall entered into the collection system.

MARION, N.C. — Officials say excessive rain from Tropical Storm Isaias caused nearly 3,700 gallons of sewage to spill into a river in North Carolina.

The city of Marion said in a news release the discharge happened Monday at the Clinchfield sewer pump station when rainfall entered into the collection system.

The release says the untreated wastewater then spilled into an “unnamed tributary of Lake James” in the Catawba River Basin.

The McDowell News reports about 3,500 gallons of sewage had been discharged into the river from the same sewer pump in May.