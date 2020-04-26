Officials: First COVID-19 case in Hyde County one of 122 inaccurate tests reported in NC

Hyde County Health Department says its first confirmed COVID-19 case was one of 122 inaccurate tests reported to NCDHHS.

The first positive case in the county was reported on Saturday.

Health Director Luana Gibbs says the data reported by Vidant Health to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services included a technical error "affecting 122 results."

The data feed issue has since been corrected.

"It is important to point out that the actual lab test results in Vidant's electronic medical record were correct; there was a technical issue with transmitting data to the state," Vident Health said in a statement.

"We are currently working with NCDHHS to update the data. We apologize for any confusion this has caused the state, local health departments and patients."

Gibbs says the patient was "relieved to know there was a data feed reporting error."