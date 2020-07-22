x
Officials: Lightning strike in North Carolina injures 6 people

The six people were sitting near a roller coaster when they were struck by lightning. Police say they weren't severely hurt.
Credit: Getty Images
A lightning strike

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Authorities say six people were hospitalized for injuries they sustained when lightning struck near a roller coaster in North Carolina. 

Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster said on Facebook the people were injured Tuesday while sitting under a tree on their property. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office told WBTV-TV that lightning struck the tree, cracked the pavement and knocked several people to the ground. 

The sheriff's office says the six people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The roller coaster was not operating at the time of the incident. 

WSOC-TV reports the county where the ride was located had been under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon.