PASQUOTANK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office are looking for Michael William Wolfe of Elizabeth City, officials said.

Wolfe, was last seen Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. leaving his residence at 606 Jessup Street.

He is driving a gold color Ford Explorer with N.C. registration No. FAZ-5522.

The SUV has numerous political bumper stickers on the back, officials said.

Wolfe suffers from numerous health conditions and did not take his medications with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.

