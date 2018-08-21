BERTIE COUNTY, NC (WVEC) — The Bertie County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person statement on Tuesday.

Taj Maleek Daverious Overton, 25, was last seen on August 15 around 5 p.m. in Bertie County, NC. He was in a white van with a ladder on the roof leaving a family member's house. According to the family, he was with a white man they didn't know.

Overton does not have any known mental health or substance abuse issues.

He previously resided in Greensboro, NC and visited an unknown location in Virginia. His family is concerned about his well being because it's very unusual for him to not communicate with his family.

Bertie County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with any information on Overton's location to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 252-794-5330.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC