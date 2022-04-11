Monday at 6: Officials weigh in on the future of Rodanthe homes

Nothing is certain when the ocean is your backyard.

RODANTHE, N.C. — In the Outer Banks town of Rodanthe, waves continue to batter beachfront homes.

The wooden stilts bear the brunt of an ocean that is creeping closer with time.

As such, Dare County Commissioners recently voted to close a small street in Rodanthe.

That decision now allows homeowners to move their homes closer to the street and further from the threatening tide.

But as Dan Kennedy investigates, it’s a costly plan that may only be a temporary fix.

