Elizabeth City police: One juvenile killed, another juvenile injured in shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One person under 18 has died and another one has been injured after a shooting Sunday night in Elizabeth City.

According to a news release, the Elizabeth City Police Department got a call about the shooting at 8:33 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Herrington Road, they found two victims who had been shot.

They were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, but one of them died from their injuries.

The condition of the other victim is not known at this time.

13News Now is working to confirm the age of the victims, but we do know at this time that they are under 18.