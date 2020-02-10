One killed, another injured following Elizabeth City fire

The fire happened at a home on Mercer Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a fire broke out in an Elizabeth City home, the Elizabeth City Fire Department said.

Firefighters were reportedly called out to the 100 block of Mercer Drive around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in fire, with people trapped inside.

Multiple fire units from several fire departments were called to help battle the blaze.

Two people were found inside the home. One was dead, and the other was transported Albemarle Sentara. There's no word on their condition at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.