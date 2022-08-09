One person hospitalized, 23 displaced in Elizabeth City fire

The call for help came in shortly before 3 a.m. for a fire at the Emerald Lake Apartments.

Fire officials were on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Elizabeth City Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the call about the fire came in at 2:45 a.m. from the Emerald Lake Apartments, which are on the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.

One person was taken to the hospital, and their name and condition aren't known at this time.

In total, 11 apartment units were impacted, which has temporarily displaced 23 people.