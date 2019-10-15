HATTERAS, N.C. — The bust of Orville Wright, which was recently stolen from Wright Brothers National Memorial, was found Tuesday afternoon on the beach in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

At 3:25 p.m., a Kill Devil Hills beach visitor called the Dare County non-emergency line to report that the reproduction Orville bust was tucked into the dunes about a mile away.

Police and the National Park Service arrived on scene to confirm that it was, indeed, the bust of Orville. It was tracked down near the 900 block of S. Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills.

The National Parks Services is continuing to investigate the incident.

Homeowners and business owners in the area of Wright Brothers National Memorial and 909 S. Virginia Dare Trail are encouraged to review security camera footage and report any suspicious activity from the night of October 12th through the afternoon of October 15th.

To report tips, the community is asked to contact the Dare County Community CrimeLine or the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.

“While we are pleased that the bust of Orville Wright has been found, we are fully investigating this incident in order to determine who stole the bust and caused damage to its granite mounting base,” stated National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

