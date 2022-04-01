'Our hearts are broken' | NC State Highway Patrol Trooper dies during a traffic stop

Officials say John Horton died after his brother and fellow officer James Horton lost control of his car and hit him.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper has died during a traffic stop late Monday evening.

The crash happened in Rutherford County, which is just west of Cleveland County. According to the state highway patrol, Horton was a fifteen-year veteran of the force. Police say a detained person also died at the scene.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton," Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol said. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

