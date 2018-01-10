NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WVEC) — Two Outer Banks towns are on the hunt for suspects accused of breaking into six businesses and stealing cash.

The most recent incident was caught on camera at a Tropical Smoothie in Nags Head off of Croatan Highway. A suspect is seen covered from head to toe climbing over a counter and walking out with a cash register drawer full of money.

Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills police have collaborated in efforts of catching the suspect(s) after both towns reported similar crimes around the same time.

“We can’t say 100 percent, but we firmly believe between our agency and Kill Devil Hills that all the incidents are connected,” said Interim Police Chief Perry Hale.

Police with both departments say the actions taken by the criminals were just about the same in each burglary.

“The people who broke in smashed through a window,” said Kill Devil Police Captain J.C. Towler.

“Access was gained and they tampered with the cash register and along with some safes,” said Hale.

Most of the burglaries occurred at fast food restaurants, except for one at a Nags Head bowling alley:

Kill Devil Hills

Pizza Hut - 1703 S Croatan Hwy (8/26)

Burger King - 1513 S Croatan Hwy (9/7)

Wendy's - 1503 S Croatan Hwy (9/20)

Nags Head

Subway - 106 E. Finch St. Unit D (9/19)

Tropical Smoothie - 2236 S. Croatan Hwy (09/25)

OBX Bowling - 200 W. Satterfield Landing Trl. (09/25)

Police say the suspect has a distinct walk in the Tropical Smoothie surveillance video. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Dare County Crime Line at 252-473-3111.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC