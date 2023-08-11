1 person hospitalized after Manteo, NC shooting Thursday evening

"Please know that the Manteo Police Department stands ready to help mediate disagreements in our community and discourages resorting to any violence."

MANTEO, N.C. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in the Town of Manteo on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the early evening along Sir Walter Raleigh Street, according to a town spokeswoman. Police responded to the scene and plan to pursue charges in this case.

Officials have not released much information about the shooting but say it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public.

"Please know that the Manteo Police Department stands ready to help mediate disagreements in our community and discourages resorting to any violence, including gun violence," the spokeswoman said in a release.

The status of the person injured has not been released, but the spokeswoman said that the town's "thoughts are with the injured and we pray for a full recovery."

Multiple agencies assisted with the resonse to the shooting, including Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Nags Head Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, and the Outer Banks Hospital.