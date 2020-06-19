16-year-old boy allegedly bitten by shark in Outer Banks

The boy was bitten about 25 feet offshore while he was jumping in the waves. He is expected to recover.

SALVO, N.C. — Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly bitten by a shark near Ramp 25 in Salvo, North Carolina. He was injured but expected to recover.

Calls about the bite started coming in at 4 p.m., according to a release from the National Park Service.

The Oak Ridge boy was on a sandbar about 25 feet offshore the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, jumping over waves, when he was bitten.

A medical facility in Dare County treated the victim, and said the bite appeared to be from a shark, but they had not determined what kind of shark by Friday morning.