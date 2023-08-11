3 dead, 3 others hurt after huge house fire in Kill Devil Hills

When crews arrived around 2:25 a.m. they saw that the home on 1800 North Virginia Dare Trail was fully engulfed in flames.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — 3 people died and 3 others were hurt after a large fire started and spread to other nearby structures in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Friday morning.

When crews arrived around 2:25 a.m. they saw that the home on 1800 North Virginia Dare Trail was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished at this point and crews are still on scene.

The home immediately south also sustained minor damage but the people in that home were safely relocated.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, Dare County Fire Marshal, and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating to determine the fire's origin and cause.