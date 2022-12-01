x
Outer Banks

4 rescued from sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras

A helicopter crew responded and rescued the three adults and one 15-year-old aboard the sinking vessel.
Credit: Ben - stock.adobe.com

HATTERAS, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued four people from a sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras Wednesday. 

Due to weather conditions, the Coast Guard was unable to tow the sinking vessel, so a helicopter crew responded and rescued the three adults and one 15-year-old aboard.

"These mariners were sailing prepared with a satellite phone which made way for a successful rescue," said Stephen Sawyer, Sector North Carolina command duty officer. "Vessels that travel over 20 miles offshore should ensure they have an alternate method of communication equipment beyond a VHF radio, such as an HF radio or satellite phone."

The Coast Guard said no one was injured.

