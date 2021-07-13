7-year-old boy dies in Outer Banks home elevator accident

Emergency workers were sent to a home in Corolla and arrived to find a 7-year-old boy without a pulse, trapped by the elevator.

COROLLA, N.C. — Emergency workers on the North Carolina Outer Banks say a boy from Ohio died after he became trapped between and elevator car and the elevator shaft inside a vacation rental home.

News outlets report Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph Melton says emergency workers were sent to a home in Corolla Sunday evening and arrived to find a 7-year-old boy without a pulse and trapped by the elevator.

Melton says rescuers were able to quickly free the child but were unable to resuscitate him.