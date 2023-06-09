80-year-old Illinois visitor pronounced dead after swimming on Outer Banks

Bystanders witnessed the man distressed while swimming and pulled him unresponsive from the water to start life saving measures until first responders could arrive.

DUCK, N.C. — An 80-year-old Illinois man was pronounced dead on Thursday around noon after succumbing to injuries after swimming at the oceanfront near Ocean Crest Way in Duck, according to a statement released by the town of Duck.

Bystanders witnessed a swimmer in distress and alerted emergency services. The Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, Duck Police Department, and DARE County EMS were dispatched to the scene.

A Good Samaritan pulled the individual from the water and he was unresponsive. Bystanders initiated lifesaving measures until first responders arrived and took over.

Despite all efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m. by Dare County EMS.