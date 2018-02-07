COROLLA, NC (WVEC) -- Going to the see the wild horses on the beach is a huge draw for the Outer Banks. But sometimes tragedy strikes, such as when a tourist accidentally crashed into and killed a wild mare on the beach last month.

This happened despite new beach driving rules that kicked in earlier this year.

The tour guide for Wild Horse Adventure Tours says the horses' majestic beautify brings in thousands every summer, but many of them are getting their vehicles stuck in the soft sand.

"The tow truck stays parked cause he knows he's getting a call," the guide points out.

Cars used to be able to drive on the hard sand, but now the county wants people to slow down and there's no better way to do that than to force them to move slower.

Another thing this touring company is doing to make the tourist attraction safer for the habitat is buying up more property to prevent home and city development. And part of every dollar paid to "Ooh" and "Ahhh "at the horses goes to pay for their care.

"Every time you participate, every time you do a tour, you help out the herd."

Wild Horse Adventure Tours hopes the accident serves as a reminder that guided tours can be better to prevent the animals from getting hurt and you getting your car stuck.

From Memorial Day to right after Labor Day, a tour will cost you $54 for an adult and $34 for children. The ticket price goes down in the off-season.

“Wild Horse Adventure Tours” usually lasts about two hours.

© 2018 WVEC