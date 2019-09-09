COROLLA, N.C. — All wild horses in Ocracoke, North Carolina are safe and accounted for after Hurricane Dorian blew through the area, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

Organizations do not gather the horses to evacuate for a storm. Horses follow their instincts and find shelter behind dunes, or move further inland into marshlands.

RELATED: Corolla horses will take cover when Hurricane Dorian hits NC coast, rescue fund says

"The wild horses are better equipped to handle a hurricane than most of us humans living on the Outer Banks. They go to high ground, under the sturdy live oak trees to ride the storm out. Remember, they’ve been doing this for 500 years," the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted on its Facebook page ahead of the storm.

RELATED: Wild horse 'Joaquin' dies after running into barbed-wire fence in Outer Banks

On Sunday, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted on its Facebook page and said the only good thing about a hurricane is how it brings the community even closer together.