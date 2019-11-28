OCRACOKE, N.C. — After a tumultuous few months, residents on Ocracoke came together for a Thanksgiving meal.

For the event, Katherine Pendry and other members of Liberty Christian Fellowship in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina spent months collecting donations for the occasion.

"We were able to get some really fresh veggies, and with donations and stuff, we were able to hit the grocery stores. A lot of stuff was made from scratch, even down to the gravy,” said Pendry.

It was a challenging task because there is limited access to the island, and many people still don't have homes.

The team brought heaters and mobile kitchens with them to make food for the islanders. Pendry said in her short time there, she's never seen more giving people.



"It's like a lot of people have put off their own stuff to be there for other people in the community, so it's really beautiful to see,” said Pendry.

Islander Traci Ball said she and her horse Ella went house to house to see what others needed after the storm hit, and she wasn’t alone.

"We help each other around here, if somebody doesn't have it and somebody else does, they share it,” said Ball.

Ball said after her camper was destroyed in the storm, she knew everything would be okay.

Ball said the community came together and helped her get a new camper, and although she still has to pay it off, she’s thankful this Thanksgiving to have a roof over her head.

"I'm lucky I got the camper. I actually love it. No matter how many disasters we go through or how many hurricanes we go through, I wouldn't trade this island for nothing,” said Ball.