Arthur doesn't bring a change in plans for OBX vacationers

Most visitors are riding out the storm and hoping for the sunny weather to return soon.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Vacationers visiting the Outer Banks say Tropical Storm Arthur is not changing their plans. Anne Ramage had only one way to describe it.

“Oh it’s such a bummer,” explained Ramage.

She said she is staying put here on the Outer Banks and doesn’t plan on heading back home regardless of the weather.

“It does, but you know what, it’s better being at the beach than it is Richmond. We are going to stay here through the storm, it’s not that bad. Last night we thought it was going to be the worst with it raining and thundering and a lot of wind and it wasn’t bad at all. It didn’t even wake us up,” said Ramage.

The Outer Banks welcomed tourists back to the beaches on Saturday after nearly a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus. Carol Forrest said she wouldn’t miss her annual beach vacation.

“$2,700 if we didn’t come because if they still had it closed we would have gotten all of our money back. Insurance and nothing covered this. I thought, 'Well, we will come down here. It’s probably as safe as home,'” explained Carol Forrest.

Local vacation rental companies like Blue Realty Services say thousands of people made their way to the Outer Banks early Saturday morning.

“We have a real contingent that was just chomping at the bit here. I’m not sure they bargained for all the family time they are getting once they are here. Beach was great this past weekend, now they are doing puzzles and games,” Tim Cafferty explained.

He said most people are going to ride out for the storm and hope for sunny weather soon!