AVON, N.C. — Storms and high tide severely damaged the Avon Fishing Pier in the Outer Banks, according to the pier's owner.

The pier sustained damage from the Nor’easter that recently swept across Cape Hatteras, according to the owner in a Facebook post.

The damage is being assessed but the first part of the pier is open for limited fishing in the next couple days.

"Our owners and staff are dedicated to the Avon Pier as we understand its impact and importance to this community," the post said.

"We will do everything in our power to get it back up and running, and also empower you to be a part of rebuilding the Avon Pier."

The owners said a "Save the Pier" campaign will be coming soon.

Photos show sections of the pier damaged with boards missing.

The pier is located at 41001 Highway 12 in Avon, North Carolina.

