Boat grounded near Oregon Inlet on the Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. — A boat has grounded itself along the north end of the Oregon Inlet on the Outer Banks, the National Park Service said.

The 42-foot vessel, named Turn Back, grounded along Cape Hatteras National Seashore around 7:30 Wednesday morning, about one mile north of Oregon Inlet. Three people on board at the time of the grounding weren't hurt.

Officials are working with the owner and the U.S. Coast Guard to have the boat removed from the beach before around Wednesday afternoon's high tide.