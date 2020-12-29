Body found near where kayaker went missing in North Carolina

Authorities in North Carolina say that a body has been found on the shores of the Croatan Sound in an area where a kayaker went missing.

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say that a body has been found on the shores of the Croatan Sound in an area where a kayaker went missing.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday.

The sound runs between the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge and Roanoke Island, which is near the Outer Banks.

John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said that a duck hunter discovered the body. Beardsley said the body was being moved to a state Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville.

Officials said that Kayaker Alexander Rush of Kill Devil Hills went missing in early December.