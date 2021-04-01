Body found near Manns Harbor identified as missing kayaker

Alexander Rush, 26, of Kill Devil Hills, went missing on Dec. 5. A body discovered on Dec. 28 was just identified as the missing kayaker.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Author's note: the above video is from Dec. 29, 2020.

Monday, the NC Medical Examiners Office identified a body found washed ashore near Manns Harbor as a 26-year-old kayaker missing since early December: Alexander Rush.

According to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, a duck hunter found Rush's body in the Croatan Sound on Dec. 28.

Officials sent Rush's body to be identified by experts in Greenville.

His wife reported him missing on Dec. 5, after he went fishing and did not return for dinner. He was not known to have a lifejacket.

His car was parked near the Mann's Harbor bridge.