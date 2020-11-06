Body of missing 18-year-old swimmer found in Pamlico Sound

A search and rescue team found man's body Thursday morning. Officials said he was from Ripley, West Virginia.

The body of an 18-year-old swimmer who went missing Wednesday in the Outer Banks has been found, Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials said.

A search and rescue team found man's body Thursday morning. Officials said he was from Ripley, West Virginia.

The man was last seen swimming about 300 feet from the Haulover Sound Access shoreline.

After helicopters, boats, and jet skis were used to search for the man, crews began an underwater search using side-scan sonar.

The sonar was provided by the Hertford County Office of Emergency Management.

A body was found sometime around 11 a.m.