Bonner Bridge Pier opens to fishers in Outer Banks, North Carolina

The 1,046-foot section of the former Bonner Bridge is now a free-to-use pier and accessible 24 hours a day.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officially opened the Bonner Bridge Pier in the Outer Banks of North Carolina Friday morning.

The 1,046-foot section of the former Bonner Bridge is now a free-to-use pier and accessible 24 hours a day. It's located next to the south end of Basnight Bridge that connects Bodie Island to Hatteras Island.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service (NPS) said parking for around 70 vehicles is available near the pier. There are also portable restrooms and trash cans for people to use.

According to NPS, the pier is a great place to walk, sightsee, watch for marine life and go fishing. To fish at this pier, a valid North Carolina coastal recreational fishing license is required.

NPS said the Bonnor Bridge was the first constructed bridge connecting Hatteras Island with the rest of the Outer Banks when completed in 1963. It reached the end of its functional lifespan last decade and was replaced by the Basnight Bridge in 2019.

NPS is operating the pier in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and North Carolina Department of Transportation. You can find more information on NPS' website.