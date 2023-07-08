10-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Nags Head motel pool

It happened at the Colonial Inn on South Virginia Dare Trail.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A boy died after he was pulled from a motel pool in Nags Head, North Carolina on Sunday morning.

It happened at the Colonial Inn on South Virginia Dare Trail, which is near Bainbridge Street and Memorial Avenue. Police and first responders responded shortly after 11 a.m.

The boy, a 10-year-old from Chapel Hill, was already getting CPR when the first responders got there. They continued trying to help him to no avail.

Dare County medics took the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It is being investigated, but Nags Head officials said charges aren't expected at the moment.