Brother of driver who went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel says body found on Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. — The brother of a man whose box truck went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel (CBBT) in December 2020 said that someone found his brother's body on the beach on the Outer Banks Friday.

Erik Mezick, 47, was a driver for Cloverland Greenspring Dairy and the CBBT was a regular route for him to travel. When his truck went off the CBBT, Mezick was on the northbound span between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island.

Several groups, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were part of the search for Mezick. His family asked any boaters or fishermen who were in the area of the CBBT to help in the search.

Friday afternoon, the National Park Service (NPS) said someone who lived on the Outer Banks was on a Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon around 9:15 a.m.. That person found a body. The National Park Service did not say whose body it was, only that it was the body of a male and that the body appeared to have been in the ocean for an extended period of time.