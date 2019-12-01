NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced that restrooms at Whalebone Junction, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, and Ocracoke Visitor Center will reopen this weekend.

The restrooms will reopen using revenue generated by recreation fees, officials said in a news release.

Recreation fees come from camping, park entrance, and lighthouse climbing fees.

Trash will also be removed from several visitor areas at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial, the news release said.

"National Park Service officials have determined that by using Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds to immediately bring back a small park maintenance crew to clean restrooms, and remove trash, the park will be able to improve accessibility to the park for visitors while ensuring health and safety," the news release said.

Outdoor areas of the park will remain accessible. All other visitor facilities will remain closed.

Visitors should visit the park website at www.nps.gov/caha to get the latest information on accessibility and available services.

For updates on the shutdown, visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.



